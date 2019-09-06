Self-Portrait as Blemish

Self-Portrait as Blemish

Do not turn away. Stare at my impropriety
and accept the facts exposed: the mixed,
the blended, the unholy result of the extra-
legal conjoining. Or, that unconcealed
mark on the cheek, brown or black,
a pupil in the eye of the sack-clothed
target. Look closer. Ask your question.
I am the world inside the fermented
egg, the tacit accusation. What you choose
not to see. Feel my breath. Remember.

 

2 thoughts on “Self-Portrait as Blemish

  1. Quite the combination of image and words! Image is intriguing, beautiful. Words are about “blemishes” (connotation = unattractive, distracting). A challenge to see the beauty in the blemish, whatever its nature. I’ll be puzzling over “I am the … tacit accusation … you choose not to see” [a question to self]

