Self-Portrait as Blemish
Do not turn away. Stare at my impropriety
and accept the facts exposed: the mixed,
the blended, the unholy result of the extra-
legal conjoining. Or, that unconcealed
mark on the cheek, brown or black,
a pupil in the eye of the sack-clothed
target. Look closer. Ask your question.
I am the world inside the fermented
egg, the tacit accusation. What you choose
not to see. Feel my breath. Remember.
Quite the combination of image and words! Image is intriguing, beautiful. Words are about “blemishes” (connotation = unattractive, distracting). A challenge to see the beauty in the blemish, whatever its nature. I’ll be puzzling over “I am the … tacit accusation … you choose not to see” [a question to self]
We are always making those choices…and if we really looked at everything…? (K)
