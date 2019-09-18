In Praise of Gravity
Which bestows weight
or slings me around
some other heavenly
body, a version of you
wondering whether
I’ll rise from my next
plummet, victim of
curvature and infinite
range held in place,
attractive in nature,
bent perhaps and
scarred, proud to have
survived but never wiser.
Cleansed, we continue
our orbit, our mirrored fall.
“In Praise of Gravity” is included in my chapbook, If Your Matter Could Reform.
A brilliant poem Robert…. I’ve fallen for this one….
A version of you, scarred, proud to have survived…..The mirrored fall. Like it!! Nice poem ‘ In Praise of Gravity.’
