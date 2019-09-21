In Praise of Chiggers
And the others
feasting unseen
upon you,
offering their
blessings
of digestive juices
and anticoagulants,
allergic reactions and
reddened mounds
made pleasurable
by your fingernails
scraping the skin
around them, over
and raw, again,
again, it feels
so good!
“In Praise of Chiggers” first appeared here in August, 2017. We’re past the season now…
I wasn’t itchy, but now I’m scratching my wrist….how did you do that Robert… damn your suggestive powers…..even over all that blue water…
