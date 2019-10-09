Threes

Difficulties arrive in waves,

lending weight to the theory of threes,

the plunging fund, a failed engagement, the self’s

doubt, all combined to inflict the particular

misery of the ongoing, the continued, inelegant fate

that declares us human. Look,

she says, the hummingbird flits from leaf to

flower, its wings beating 58 times a second,

a fact not to be trifled with, for what may we duplicate,

contemplate, even, at that pace?

Say the hedge gets clipped, the ring whirs off the finger

and back to the jeweler, and all you know for certain

is that you don’t know. There is no why, no how. No

way. Or life’s reel unwinds and plays only in

reverse. Where do you stop and splice it, forming new,

uncharted worries? And what about that damned

bird, buzzing around your head in territorial fury? Yes,

yes, I know. These things are not my concern. Not really.

But they arrive in unending repetition, one after

the other, in clumps of three – lovely, lonely,

triple-threaded lines of vicissitude lapping at our ankles,

saying nothing, saying everything, saying it used to be so easy.

* * *

“Threes” was riginally published in Eclectica in July 2014, and first appeared on this blog in July 2015.