Flowers
How they share our
desires, shape
our days.
Passion to hope,
fingertips to
lips. Some bud
easily, others
struggle. A little
water, light, a kind
voice. Sometimes so
little achieves
so much. Yesterday’s
sunflower droops on
the sill. Today’s promise
arrives with rain.
A little rain would be MUCH appreciated around Austin!! Forecast says tomorrow maybe … meanwhile, 99 again today. We’re watching even zinnias struggle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I don’t miss those temperatures! Tomorrow’s high in Indianapolis is supposed to be in the 50s. Jacket weather!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oops, that’s Saturday’s high. Tomorrow will be in the 70s…
LikeLiked by 1 person