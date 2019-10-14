Mayflies (with recording)

Mayflies

Having no functioning

mouths, adults do not eat,

and live their lives

never knowing

the pleasure of food

and drink, the bitter

bite of dandelion greens

with the crisp notes

of prosecco rolling over

the tongue. Instead,

they engage in aerial

sex, often in swarms

above water, many dipping

to the surface to lay eggs,

some submerging, while

others die unfulfilled,

eaten. Who’s to say

which life burns brighter;

even knowing these facts,

still I dream of flight.

“Mayflies” is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second. It was also the inspiration for the artwork gracing the cover. I am in debt to Stephanie L. Harper for providing such a vivid and appropriate piece of art for the book. Available at Amazon.Com and Here