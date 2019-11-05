The Art of Flight

What wings accumulate is not air

but space, an exemplar

of restraint defied. I listen

and hear feathers

ruffling in the shadows,

a vibration that swells

until it becomes flight or

regret, the retrieval of our

bodies from this dream of ascent.

The art of flight is one of

disturbance, of angles and lift

and touching what can’t be seen.

What we hold carries no meaning.

The beauty lies in the gathering.

I wrote this piece in the mid-80s, and posted it here in 2015. I’d forgotten about it, until I found the original moldering in a box of old papers. It’s okay, for an artifact from another life…