Cardinal
Question: what is air if not
the means by which we
see and feel? Sound creates only
itself, another version of the original
sense. I move from shadows to a deeper
darkness, hoping to find that point where absence
ends. But there is no end, only
continuation, a cry for those
who offer their hands in ambiguity. Sometimes
a cardinal’s call fills our
morning with questions. So
little of all we touch
is felt. We are the air. The air is.
Another poem from the 80s. I was obsessed with birds even back then…
What an amazing poem. Besides, I’m obsessed with birds too, and the flamboyant rosy cardinal is one of my favorites.
Thank you, A-Jay.
“Sometimes a cardinal’s call fills our morning with questions…”: the cardinals I hear all make a call that kind of sounds like “trEE-top! trEE-top!”. So whatever questions they are filling the morning with… the answer is “tree top”.
It is interesting that you connect birds with questions. In Soto Zen Buddhism it is considered possible to be enlightened by hearing a single sound, making it possible to bypass “rational” thought into the Great Silence of Knowing. Zen also has the koan, a conventionally impossible to answer question. Given these facts, maybe the cardinal is a hidden Zen master nudging us towards enlightenment, as the cardinal is also considered an avatar for deceased relations and/or relatives to visit us with reassurance that things are OK. Cardinals, Zen, the spirit realm, your poems… Jung’s spiritus mundi seems as present as always…
Ah, the bird as koan: What is the sound of one wing flapping?
