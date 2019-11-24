Scarecrow Calls Out the Man

These things I cannot name: that finger of night

between fear and peace, in which darkness both cloaks

and hugs the wide-eyed. A snake, in the open. And that space

behind the watcher? Perhaps it is easier to call it something

else – a gasp, or the immeasurable measure. A presidential

folly. My friends, ever cautious, swoop in and away, taking

with them only those grains they need, unlike you. What use

is a hoarded larder if it rots? How does one come to want

everything and nothing at the same time? A gilded house

spotlights wealth, not right. Is this edifice your legacy,

your monument to self? The heart monitor’s blip paints one

forever, your pursed lips, another. But even the concrete

you cringe behind lacks permanency; regard your hands

and all they can’t stuff into your pockets. Loosen that

coiled tie lest it choke you. Accept what the mirror sees,

and await karma. Though you will not hear my voice,

I offer this: may the combined weight of your lies and

larcenies, your unpaid debts and power plays, rapes,

casual racism, privilege and coarse, childish taunts, merge

into one fist-size bankroll placed upon your chest, and

fueled by the gravitational forces of forty-four black holes,

slowly, with each turn of the earth’s axis, press down and

down and down in search of that shriveled organ, and finding

it, pluck out and replace it with one resembling that of a

genuine human, one honoring respect and love, empathy

and humility. I am the sum of integrated, discarded

pieces assembled to observe and warn, collecting only

diminishment and the means to become less. Wanting

little, the world welcomes me. It arrives free, honest, on

wings, bringing wealth beyond your reach, your greed.

I own nothing. I know nothing. But this: I name you

Scourge, and laugh at the smallness of you. I name you

Farce. I name you Empty. I name you Gone.

* * *

“Scarecrow Calls Out the Man” first appeared on Vox Populi in August 2017.