Galveston, 1900

First the wind, then a tide like no other

uprooting the calm,

a visage tilted back in descent

as if listening for the aftermath.

And later, the gardener’s lament

and the building’s exposed ribs,

light entering the eternal

orchard, nine children tied to a cincture.

Not even the earth could retain its bodies,

and the sea remanded those given to its care.

“Galveston, 1900” first appeared here in January 2015. Last February it was accepted for publication in an anthology to be published in 2020, but alas, I’ve just been informed that the publisher is unable to move forward on it. Such is the literary life.