The Real Question

I ask myself why I mourn

what has not yet

occurred. Will that last fledgling

fly or will a snake swallow

its gravity before descending

to a separate end? Coffee

darkens the carafe and an egg

poaches amidst the scent of basil.

Sprinkling parmesan on buttered

toast, I wonder where to unearth

the real question, when to look

into its eye. How to read its grief.

“The Real Question” was first published in After the Pause in June 2019. Thank you, Michael Prihoda, for accepting this piece.