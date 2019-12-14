Dream of Wheels and Lights
Bells clang in the night. The lamp post belted
by mist offers little comfort. A stone’s
toss away junipers curved like melted
spoons shudder silently. There are no phones
in this place. A thought sneaks into your mind
quietly, like a straw piercing the oak’s
armor in a bad wind. You turn and grind
the thought with your heel. A wheel rolls by, spokes
flashing like scythes. Crouching by a puddle
a man studies his face. He looks at you
and cries: “All I want is to be subtle.”
You think you know him, but you’re not sure who
he used to be. You throw a rock and shout
at him. The wheel slows and the light burns out.
Originally published in Amelia, in 1985, and posted here in March 2015. I remember writing this, but it still puzzles me.
You, the wheel(s) and the overall scenario are poetry itself. The fact that you are puzzled by it all means you were puzzled by it all, the secondary it being how to advance in La Vie Métaphorique, the “metaphorical life” in which the poet enters via the gate of inspiration. You must bring the symbols and feelings into harmony, and this (dream) disharmony is your subconscious dealing with your desires as a poet as yet honed into the current Okaji we see before us.
You entered your own metaphorical Tivoli Gardens before they had strung up the lights and prepared the kiosk snacks…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Our sensei is certainly not afraid to wheel through a dream, that’s for certain! He’s even been known to make a dream or two come true… 😉
LikeLike