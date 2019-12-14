Dream of Wheels and Lights

Bells clang in the night. The lamp post belted

by mist offers little comfort. A stone’s

toss away junipers curved like melted

spoons shudder silently. There are no phones

in this place. A thought sneaks into your mind

quietly, like a straw piercing the oak’s

armor in a bad wind. You turn and grind

the thought with your heel. A wheel rolls by, spokes

flashing like scythes. Crouching by a puddle

a man studies his face. He looks at you

and cries: “All I want is to be subtle.”

You think you know him, but you’re not sure who

he used to be. You throw a rock and shout

at him. The wheel slows and the light burns out.

Originally published in Amelia, in 1985, and posted here in March 2015. I remember writing this, but it still puzzles me.



