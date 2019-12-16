Bright Autumn Moon (after Su Shi)

Clouds gather on the horizon, but here

it’s clear and cold as the silent Milky Way

and the stone of heaven, turning.

My life, like this night, will not last long.

Where will the bright moon find me next year?

The transliteration on Chinese-poems.com reads:

Mid-Autumn Moon

Sunset cloud gather far excess clear cold

Milky Way silent turn jade plate

This life this night not long good

Next year bright moon where see

Jade was also known as the “stone of heaven” and was considered a bridge

between heaven and earth. It made more sense to me in this context. I’m clearly

taking license here…