it is not
the moon but
rain that attracts

me to this
place no faint
light no shadow

but the fullness
that precedes its
history that of

magic from nothing
to nothing by
which one may

discern perfection a
cloud the solitary
note of distraction

 

Written in the 80s, “The Fullness That Precedes” first appeared here in May 2015.

7 thoughts on “The Fullness That Precedes

  3. Most mysterious – fullness preceding history – solitary cloud the only distraction – until the very distracting image of man-made anchor embedded in ancient stone wall reminiscent of cave dwellings …
    Wherever you were that sparked this, I’m guessing it was not heavily populated at the time …

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

