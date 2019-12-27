Countdown, #5: Love Song for the Dandelion

My last five posts of 2019 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.

Love Song for the Dandelion

When you scatter

I gasp

aware that the windborne

carry truths

too powerful to breathe

too perfect

to bear

What is your name

I ask

knowing the answer

all along

* * *

“Love Song for the Dandelion” first appeared in Rue Scribe in September 2018. Many thanks to Eric Luthi and the editors at Rue Scribe for accepting this piece and several others.