Countdown, #4: Every Wind (with recording)

Every Wind

Every wind loses itself,

no matter where

it starts. I want

a little piece of you.

No.

I want your atmosphere

bundled in a small rice paper packet

and labeled with strings of new rain

and stepping stones.

I want

the grace of silence

blowing in through the cracked

window, disturbing only

the shadows.

Everywhere I go, bits of me linger,

searching for you.

Grief ages one thread at a time,

lurking like an odor

among the lost

things,

or your breath,

still out there,

drifting.

* * *

Music: “Gymnopedie No. 1” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com)

Licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/

“Every Wind” first appeared in The Lake in July 2016, and is included in my chapbook, From Every Moment a Second, available for order now via Amazon.com and Finishing Line Press.