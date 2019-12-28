Countdown, #5: Love Song for the Dandelion

My last five posts of 2019 are reruns of five of the most viewed posts on this site during the year.
Love Song for the Dandelion
When you scatter
I gasp
aware that the windborne
carry truths
too powerful to breathe
too perfect
to bear
What is your name
I ask
knowing the answer
all along
* * *
“Love Song for the Dandelion” first appeared in Rue Scribe in September 2018. Many thanks to Eric Luthi and the editors at Rue Scribe for accepting this piece and several others.
An answer to a name that has power to breathe…. Mmmm puzzling!
LikeLiked by 2 people
The power may lie in the question.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s right! And what will it be please?
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Dandelion I suggest… Is it?
LikeLiked by 2 people
It could be!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Certainly! 😊
LikeLiked by 1 person