The Theory and Practice of Rebellion

Such small lives we’ve led,

diffident, quiet, until

provoked.

Remove our words,

we become steel

and sharp stone,

fletched softwood

splitting the air,

string reverberating,

singing resist,

resist.

Fear not

who we are now.

Consider tomorrow.

“The Theory and Practice of Rebellion,” first appeared in Outcast Poetry, and was reprinted on Vox Populi. Many thanks to editor Sean Lynch for originally taking this piece, and for Michael Simms for reprinting this and other pieces. I am truly grateful for his support.