Late Night (after Li Po)

The moon smiles upon my bed.
I consider frost and ice,
and raising my head, the bright sky.
Lying back, I think of home.
Once again, I’ve attempted to shiver myself into a timeless piece. I can only hope that my version does not offend.
The transliteration from Chinese-Poetry.com follows:
Bed before bright moon shine
Think be ground on frost
Raise head view bright moon
Lower head think home
This originally appeared here in March 2014.
Just one lifetime could offer many circumstances that would fit this well.
Those little moments are full of big possibilities.
