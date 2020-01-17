Late Night (after Li Po)

The moon smiles upon my bed.

I consider frost and ice,

and raising my head, the bright sky.

Lying back, I think of home.

Once again, I’ve attempted to shiver myself into a timeless piece. I can only hope that my version does not offend.

The transliteration from Chinese-Poetry.com follows:

Bed before bright moon shine

Think be ground on frost

Raise head view bright moon

Lower head think home

This originally appeared here in March 2014.