Mockingbird

Withdrawn, it unfolds

to another

voice, like that

of a child lost in the wind.

Or, lonely, it rises from its place

and sings, only

to return and start again.

The pleasure we accept derives from

the knowledge that we are not alone.

Each morning we walk out and sit

by the stones, hoping to observe some

new patterns in his life. What we

see is an answer. What we hear is no song.

* * *

“Mockingbird” made its first appearance here in January 2015. It was written

in the 1980s, probably around 1987-1989.