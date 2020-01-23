Political Haibun
The wind knows impermanence but does not trust it.
Dependent upon atmospheric pressure, absorption
and rotation, who can blame the wind? We, too,
lend ourselves illusions, only to barter them away.
Three miles for a beer. Seven seconds for a fresh look.
A dollar extended for every five stolen. Empathy,
but only for the wealthy. Electing liars to office,
we justify our actions with more untruths. Nothing
improves. Even the quality of lies diminishes.
yellowed grass bending
under the sun’s weight
god’s will, they say
I love this! The power of its truth is gripping, Robert.
LikeLike
Bravo!
LikeLike
True and powerful.
LikeLike
I especially appreciate: “Even the quality of lies diminishes.” Somehow, that gets at the theater of the absurd that is our current president and his cronies: One is deprived of even the thin consolation of admiring intelligence, even intelligence put to nefarious use.
LikeLike