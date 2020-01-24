Political Haibun
The wind knows impermanence but does not trust it.
Dependent upon atmospheric pressure, absorption
and rotation, who can blame the wind? We, too,
lend ourselves illusions, only to barter them away.
Three miles for a beer. Seven seconds for a fresh look.
A dollar extended for every five stolen. Empathy,
but only for the wealthy. Electing liars to office,
we justify our actions with more untruths. Nothing
improves. Even the quality of lies diminishes.
yellowed grass bending
under the sun’s weight
god’s will, they say
I love this! The power of its truth is gripping, Robert.
Thanks very much, Tre. Our political climate is so strange.
Indeed, it is. You’re most welcome!
Bravo!
Hi Nadia! Thank you! I hope this finds you well.
True and powerful.
And frightening.
Yes.
I especially appreciate: “Even the quality of lies diminishes.” Somehow, that gets at the theater of the absurd that is our current president and his cronies: One is deprived of even the thin consolation of admiring intelligence, even intelligence put to nefarious use.
How could anyone believe anything said by this batch of goons? It’s dispiriting and frightening.
This country is becoming a house of mirrors, views and perceptions distorted at each turn.
There are no straight answers to be found.
Well said: “declining quality of the lies” reflects a growing tolerance (expectation!) of little twists of truth, even some radically big twists … no need anymore for liars to cover tracks … at the rate lies spiel out, there’s no time to chase one down before the next swoop takes stage.
It amazes me that this is so, but there it is.
What an incredible haibun! Simply impressive. “Even the quality of lies diminishes.” Absolutely true it is.
The quality of lies is disheartening because so many believe them to be true, no matter how far fetched or randomly assembled they are.
