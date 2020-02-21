Worms
Yesterday’s cored apple buzzes with light,
another vessel stored in sadness.
I have swallowed vows.
I have replaced air with earth
and enjoyed tongued flesh.
To think is to live. To live is to delay.
Burrowing through the soil’s rich
decay, this body,
accepted. Absorbed.
“Worms” was first published in Rue Scribe in September 2018.
To live is to delay? Intriguing – better the shorter life? quicker entry into next life – and exit that one asap as well? Hmmm … a new light on taking risks, and a sense of longevity as perhaps the risk to avoid …
