Night
Which particular wind curls through this dream of mountains
and books left opened? One that flicks pages or shreds
leaves while caressing your cheek? Or another, damp
and limp from envy, barely ruffling the night’s
curtain? In your sleep I am none of these,
relegated instead to unseen tremors or
the chill rasp of sparked surprise, a
tune laid across an unmade bed
in spring, its notes cluttering
the score. Or might I be the
stilled motion, eyes closed
and held taut, creased as
if worn by a pocket’s
rub and frequent
unfolding? This
is your clock.
Continue
the lie.
Evocative …
Thank you, Susan.
That clock reminds me of the good old days when movie theaters all had that soft neon blue clock in the corner over the right exit. Remember those? They were neon (or something similar?), but very soft so they wouldn’t distract from the screen. It is amazing how things like that evoke such powerful nostalgia…
I don’t remember those, but maybe we didn’t have such highfalutin things in Copperas Cove, Texas. Or I wasn’t very observant back then. But yes, the most ordinary things can provoke strong responses. Certain odors do it to me.
Stirs the imagination in some unusual directions … maybe best we do not have answers to some curiosities?
