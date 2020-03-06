Night Smoke
Incomplete, it rises
only to dissipate
like the griefs we shape,
somehow unnoticed,
beyond reach but felt.
Last night’s moon, the glance.
Forgotten stars, a withheld
kiss, words we never formed.
How difficult to be lost.
So easy to remain unseen.
* * *
“Night Smoke” last appeared here in February 2019.
“the griefs we shape” gives me pause … so many people who seem angry at current events are, I think, expressing grief for a dream “gone up in smoke” … dissipated … beyond reach … no matter who wins whichever election, that dream we were taught growing up has left us lost in a new darker dawn, feeling as invisible as smoke from last night’s campfire, hope vanished above cold ashes …
[Perhaps not what stirred you to write this … ]
