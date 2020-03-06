On Listening to Edgar Meyer
Smoke, and bent grass,
the earth rippling underfoot.
A child throwing stones
but never at random.
You wonder that one suggests
laughter, as a second draws tears.
Still, it drags you in.
Like water seeking its level,
a depression that must be fed.
You ride that deep current
never questioning its source,
complete in the moment. Filled.
Edgar Meyer’s music removes me from my body, transports me to another plane, one free of politicians and avarice, a place where truth matters. Today has been a good day to listen, to absorb. And hey, those fellows he’s playing with ain’t too shabby…
Agreed! Balm for the soul. Thanks for sharing.
It is indeed a balm. Edgar Meyer’s musicianship inspires me. It was my pleasure to share this.
Now on my third listen to this … thank you! Good therapy for anxieties …
You might search for “One Winter’s Night” by Strength in Numbers (a bluegrass supergroup featuring EM and friends). It’s also good therapy.
“Like water seeking its level” is exactly how I feel searching for the right song to correct an unnatural day. This one will do today, for sure!
The right music helps me settle into that calm space.
This is exactly how I feel about certain music I listen to. Sometimes I stop and ask myself if it’s normal to feel this deep and connected to a song. But then I remember that it’s also okay not to be ‘normal’.
Yes! But I believe it is natural to respond to art of any kind in this way. Some pieces move us in ways we can’t understand.
