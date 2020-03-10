Light and Dark and Light Again (crawlspace)

Not hopeless, but without hope. If I could

capture my shadow, would I

imprison it in a cell of light

or release it to roam free among the dense cedars,

knowing always that I might betray myself again?

And other repetitions. Doorways beyond other

doorways leading to more openings, like

mouths releasing words in the random

silence, awaiting their return.

What lives under the house but another

darkness, another tale of contrast

and spent energies? Answers move swiftly

from point to point, refusing to be

pinned down. The questions remain.

This first appeared here in February 2015.