

Which is an Eye or a Bowl, a Dream

Or well-placed mirror in a sunburnt room, shivering through shifted

images: that hand, blackened and stout, opened like a dark peony;

the tattooed chin; shovel and torch; hook and owl. You say no one

chooses one fist over another, that bread’s rise completes its cycle

and begins anew, pressed flat and rounded. Take this heart and seal

its chambers. Note the anterior descent. Compression, lesion. Plaque.

Consequence. And your friend, who slept, never to awaken. Lying

in that strange bed, you taste salt, acknowledge change, whisper

to no one: audible house…audible tree, knowing that time’s limit

remains unclear. The air swirls and you accept this new light.

Note: “Audible house…audible tree” is from Jane Hirshfield’s “Not Moving Even One Step,” from The Lives of the Heart.