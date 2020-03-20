Poem Up at Vox Populi

My poem “Postcard from Pandemic” is up at Vox Populi. I am grateful to editor Michael Simms for his continued support.
I wish you all good health and peace in these troubling times. Take precautions, stay safe!
My poem “Postcard from Pandemic” is up at Vox Populi. I am grateful to editor Michael Simms for his continued support.
I wish you all good health and peace in these troubling times. Take precautions, stay safe!
That final line felt like breathing in fresh air, thank you ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much. I was pleasantly surprised at how many flowers people purchased during the frenzy.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wonderful ending, Bob!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Lynne. Even amid the chaos, people found beauty.
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s exactly what I so loved about it! Keep well, my friend!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You too, Lynne. Take care!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Good snapshot of the prevalent scene- love the daffodils!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Taken from life! A surprisingly optimistic sign, I think.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Signs of Spring, what we all need, though a few more snowstorms may be on the horizon. Personally I would pass up the truffle oil and try to order some real truffles online : )
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ah, spring! But to be honest, I’ve enjoyed my first real winter in over 40 years. The panic buying was interesting to observe. People make odd choices when stressed.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You said it. I just bought 5 lbs of tomato powder.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I bought two bottles of bubbly and some chocolate. Some bean dip, too. There is never enough bean dip.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooooh, good choices! Don’t forget the chips.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Chips and crackers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
There’s always daffodil salad.
Congrats on the placement, Bob.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ooh, yeah. I hadn’t thought of that. I wonder what daffodils taste like…
And thanks, Ken.
LikeLiked by 1 person
nice piece robert! uhhmmm….yea stay safe is definitely right one. i’m not in a hotspot, so i’m thankful for that. at least up to this point.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Don. These are trying times!
LikeLike
Your perspective is on my list of essentials right now! ^_^
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person