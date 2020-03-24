Icarus

the answer is

not the history

of flight but

a question of

wings a notion

born of desperation

and fright each

quill ruffled by

the delicate tongue

of air can

only reflect this

fortune a dream

but never a

tragedy the gift

of gravity’s denial

Written probably in 1985 or 1986, this is the first poem I titled “Icarus.” After lurking in a drawer for decades, it made its first public appearance here on the blog in December 2017.