Snow Country
desolate the reach
of space a
curved line of
white empty as
the loneliness one
feels the tone
is different on
a day like
this she says
unaware that her
words fall like
snow in the
mountains soft quiet
in the roar
no one hears
* * *
Another piece from the eighties…this first appeared here in November 2015.
We’re currently reading aloud ‘The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe’ as a family, and your poem is a fine parallel, and with the photo of faces of stone…
Thank you, Amaya. I’ve not read that in quite a while. Perhaps it’s time to crack it open again.
