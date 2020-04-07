Rain Forest Bridge

To cross

you must first

trust the strands

to hold.

The second tentative

step precedes

the next,

each successive one

gaining strength:

here to

there, now

to then, a summoning of

entreaties

within

one’s faith.

Vapor meets cooler air,

forming droplets,

clouding the far side.

I have feared endings

and the strictures of the unseen,

but here

in this vast

swaying,

I know

one line

bisects the void.

* * *

“Rain Forest Bridge” first appeared in Four Ties Lit Review in August, 2014.

A recording of it may be found on the Four Ties site.