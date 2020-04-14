Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

Some days the drive takes twenty minutes,
on others, thirty or more. Seems I might pass
myself on the right morning if time flexed its
biceps or looped me into a dimensional shift
thick with donuts and tires and lost minutes.
How odd it would be to wave and say “see ya,”
knowing that tendered frustration grows in
distance, until it takes over the entire mirror.
Looking back, I see my frown diminishing
to a lone point in that shrinking van at the
hill’s crest. Will we meet in the parking
garage? Should I wait? You know the rules.

 

This first appeared on the blog in March 2018.

 

4 thoughts on “Driving to Work, I Pass Myself

  3. So much to savor in this poem! One of my favorite Okaji perspectives …
    Not exactly related to the poem, but BTW … Austin traffic has become 1970s-ish reasonable now that people are staying home … more nostalgic than spooky …

