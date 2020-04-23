Tell it Slant: How to Write a Wise Poem, essay by Camille Dungy

Few essays on writing poetry grab me by the collar, slam me against the wall, and say “Listen, dammit!” But this one did.
Camille Dungy’s words sear through the fog. She tells it slant. She tells it true. She explains how some masters have done it. If you’ve not read her poetry, seek it out. You’re in for a treat. If you have the good fortune to attend a lecture or reading by her, do so. She’s energetic, wise and kind. She knows.
http://www.poetryfoundation.org/article/247926
FIrst posted here in 2014..
You are right, Robert! Wow! So many sentences of pure knowledge like this one “Consciousness leaves every means of expression behind.” and this one “What a poet does, ideally, is talk about the history of the inside of people so that history is more than just the appearance of things,”. Thank you so much for sharing her insights. 🙂
Camille is an awesome poet and essayist. She knows!
She certainly does! 🙂
I was fortunate to spend a week in her workshop at the Napa Valley Writing Conference in 2013. It was a revelation! She’s wise and kind, very generous.
You are so lucky! 🙂
