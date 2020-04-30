Two Poems Up at Lamplit Underground

My poems “The End of Something” and “Poem Ending with a Whimper” have been published in Volume 3 of Lamplit Underground. Thank you, Janna Grace, for taking these pieces.
Lamplit Underground is a beautifully illustrated publication. Please take a look!
Congrats!
Thanks, Andrew.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations
Thanks very much, Beth.
Fantastic presentation … and a couple of poems that each demand multiple readings, then tangle together in my head as if one. Congratulations … and voila for letting depression/vulnerability take center stage with grace.
Thanks, Jazz. I never know what I’m going to write about when I sit at the table. Sometimes life creeps in. Well, most of the time. 🙂
Loved your poems at Lamplit Underground. Love them anywhere!
Thank you, Jean Marie. You’ve made my day!
You’re welcome!
