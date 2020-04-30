Two Poems Up at Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art

My poems “Letter to Geis from This Side of the Glass” and “A Texas Goodbye” are live at the Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art. D.G. Geis was a friend, a larger than life poet, and a fellow Texan. We were both finalists for the Slippery Elm poetry prize in 2017, and after learning that we didn’t win, decided to have a “losers’ lunch” in Bandera, Texas, the closest town to our respective rural properties. Much laughter ensued, and we made plans to get together for a beer in the coming months. Alas, that was not to be.
I am sorry to hear of your loss. I pray that time will ease the loss and magnify the good memories.
Thank you very much. I’m at that stage in life where losses gather. But the good memories remain!
Good! I am glad to hear it! Have a Blessed Week!
Interesting, touching contrast: on loss and on leaving…
Thanks very much, Bob. They’re often the same, or travel hand-in-hand.
Greg would have loved these, Bob! “When it’s time I’ll surrender to the flow” – such peace! Love that you included his photo.
Thanks, Lynne. Lately I’m having second thoughts about surrendering… Greg sent this photo several years ago to promote a reading. I’m glad I found it!
I understand the tug about surrendering! Makes now more precious, especially when you’ve embarked on a new chapter in life 💙
It seems we are always leave-taking. (K)
Always, Kerfe. Always.
Very moving, even though I did not know Greg Geis.
As you say, “One foot at a time, the steps matter” as we each move through current pseudomorphs toward unknowns around the next bend. Your step to offer this letter-glimpse of a shared friendship matters as model for others losing friends as paths unfold.
And the poem, a dual portrait of self & place – love the focus on tangible wood amidst intangible forces of change … I’m curious if you’ve taken north with you some specimens of your Texas wood. Or did you leave it stacked for next occupant? (Were it me, there’d be a few pieces relocated, kept unburned till time to make ashes of my body.)
