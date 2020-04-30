Two Poems Up at Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art

My poems “Letter to Geis from This Side of the Glass” and “A Texas Goodbye” are live at the Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art. D.G. Geis was a friend, a larger than life  poet, and a fellow Texan. We were both finalists for the Slippery Elm poetry prize in 2017, and after learning that we didn’t win, decided to have a “losers’ lunch” in Bandera, Texas, the closest town to our respective rural properties. Much laughter ensued, and we made plans to get together for a beer in the coming months. Alas, that was not to be.

 

 

11 thoughts on "Two Poems Up at Taos Journal of International Poetry & Art

  5. Very moving, even though I did not know Greg Geis.
    As you say, “One foot at a time, the steps matter” as we each move through current pseudomorphs toward unknowns around the next bend. Your step to offer this letter-glimpse of a shared friendship matters as model for others losing friends as paths unfold.
    And the poem, a dual portrait of self & place – love the focus on tangible wood amidst intangible forces of change … I’m curious if you’ve taken north with you some specimens of your Texas wood. Or did you leave it stacked for next occupant? (Were it me, there’d be a few pieces relocated, kept unburned till time to make ashes of my body.)

