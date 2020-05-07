Poem Up at Literati Magazine

My poem “A Brief History of Edges” is live at Literati Magazine. Many thanks to editor Renée Sigel for taking this piece, my first Swiss publication
.
My poem “A Brief History of Edges” is live at Literati Magazine. Many thanks to editor Renée Sigel for taking this piece, my first Swiss publication
.
excellent news, congrats, robert –
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks very much, Beth.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Andrew. It’s always a thrill.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Congrats, Robert! I’ve seen and read Reneé’s work. Yours is in good hands.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Tre. It’s a lovely publication.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re quite welcome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bravo! (Enjoyed reading-and-not-quite-getting this one again.)
LikeLiked by 1 person
It’s a bit odd…
LikeLiked by 1 person