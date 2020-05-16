Another Poem at Literati Magazine

My poem “And: a Mythology” is live at Literati Magazine. Many thanks to editor Renée Sigel for taking this and several other pieces.
My poem “And: a Mythology” is live at Literati Magazine. Many thanks to editor Renée Sigel for taking this and several other pieces.
Congrats!
“Balancing the chair on two legs,
you claim no past,
and gravity,” — So good!
Lovely to have you on board Robert! Thanks for the ‘shoutout’ here . . .
Well done. AGAIN!
More intrigue …
I sense a calm meditative floating in these lines:
ready to drift and continue, / a solitary seed awaiting nourishment, / steady, existing only between
Could it be that we humans are each a solitary seed and we just don’t recognize our true state of “between” (foolishly thinking we’re IT, the ultimate, part of a mass supremacy)??
