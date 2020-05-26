Poem Up at San Antonio Review Posted on May 26, 2020 by robert okaji My poem “Warm Nectar” is live at San Antonio Review. I am grateful to editor William Pate II for taking this piece. Share this:TwitterFacebookTumblrPinterestLike this:Like Loading... Related
Congrats!
Thanks very much, Andrew. Much appreciated, as always.
You’re welcome.
Congratulations!
And thank you for perking up my day … think I’ll go have an apple and see if a bit of chewing resolves the mysterious mix of “sunbeam hidden at your edges” & “frosted hummingbirds buzzing by” …
An aside, Google suggests Indiana has ample apple orchards open to visitors …
Thanks, Jazz. There are several nearby orchards. We visited one last October. Much fun! The frosted hummingbirds are Anna’s hummingbirds, which winter over in parts of the northwest. Amazing that they can do that!
Congratulations! No matter how many publications your work is shared in, it is always a warm feeling to have a piece accepted. 🙂
Thank you. I certainly appreciate each publication, and never take them for granted.
congrats! how awesome !
Thanks very much.
