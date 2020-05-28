9 thoughts on “Poem Up at San Antonio Review

  2. Congratulations!
    And thank you for perking up my day … think I’ll go have an apple and see if a bit of chewing resolves the mysterious mix of “sunbeam hidden at your edges” & “frosted hummingbirds buzzing by” …
    An aside, Google suggests Indiana has ample apple orchards open to visitors …

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    • Thanks, Jazz. There are several nearby orchards. We visited one last October. Much fun! The frosted hummingbirds are Anna’s hummingbirds, which winter over in parts of the northwest. Amazing that they can do that!

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.