Poem Up at Vox Populi

My poem “Postcard from Pandemic” was published in March at Vox Populi. A week after the poem was published, I was laid low by the corona virus. Mine was a mild case, but it rendered me worthless for most of a month. I’m appalled by the nonchalance a large portion of the population displays towards the pandemic, particularly in recent days. Please wear masks, practice social distancing. Show that you care for others. Masks should not be political statements.

I am grateful, as always, to editor Michael Simms for his continued support.

I wish you all good health and peace in these troubling times. Stay safe!

 

 

  2. I hate that you had to endure it, Robert, but I am so happy it was a mild case and that you are alive and well enough to remind people just how seriously some of them need to take this virus. I cannot tell you the amount of anguish it causes me working in the medical field to see people not do what they’re constantly advised to do.

  6. I am glad you are recovered.
    I can’t believe the new lows of callousness shown by our “leaders” who are surely sending their followers over a cliff in order to prove some point beyond any understanding. (K)

