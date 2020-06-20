Poem Up at Vox Populi

My poem “Postcard from Pandemic” was published in March at Vox Populi. A week after the poem was published, I was laid low by the corona virus. Mine was a mild case, but it rendered me worthless for most of a month. I’m appalled by the nonchalance a large portion of the population displays towards the pandemic, particularly in recent days. Please wear masks, practice social distancing. Show that you care for others. Masks should not be political statements.
I am grateful, as always, to editor Michael Simms for his continued support.
I wish you all good health and peace in these troubling times. Stay safe!
how scary, and i’m glad you are okay –
I’m fully recovered, but it was a bit scary. One of the worst parts was totally losing my sense of taste and smell. Fortunately this lasted only a few days.
I hate that you had to endure it, Robert, but I am so happy it was a mild case and that you are alive and well enough to remind people just how seriously some of them need to take this virus. I cannot tell you the amount of anguish it causes me working in the medical field to see people not do what they’re constantly advised to do.
Thanks, Tre. I am appalled at the number of people who are ignoring safety precautions. The number has risen dramatically in the past few weeks. I don’t understand the false sense of security, not to mention the total lack of awareness how one’s actions might affect others.
I understand. Trust me, I do. And you’re welcome.
Very glad that you had the milder version and have managed to fight it off and recover x 🌿
Thank you. I consider myself lucky.
I’m glad you were able to transmute even a traumatic experience into a poem! Good luck and best wishes.
Thanks, Nazir. Good to hear from you. I hope you’re doing well.
Wow! I’m glad you’re feeling better. I’m also appalled by how many are not only nonchalant, but inconsiderate. Congratulations on your poem.
Thanks, Merrill. These are interesting times. I’m glad to still be here.
I am glad you are recovered.
I can’t believe the new lows of callousness shown by our “leaders” who are surely sending their followers over a cliff in order to prove some point beyond any understanding. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. I can’t figure out what that point is, other than our lives don’t matter to those in power, at least not while there’s a buck to be made.
So sorry to hear this. Hope you’re beginning to feel better. And, I loved the poem.
Mary Jo
Thanks, Mary Jo. I’m feeling great, and am happy to be here.
