My poem “Postcard from Pandemic” was published in March at Vox Populi. A week after the poem was published, I was laid low by the corona virus. Mine was a mild case, but it rendered me worthless for most of a month. I’m appalled by the nonchalance a large portion of the population displays towards the pandemic, particularly in recent days. Please wear masks, practice social distancing. Show that you care for others. Masks should not be political statements.

I am grateful, as always, to editor Michael Simms for his continued support.

I wish you all good health and peace in these troubling times. Stay safe!

 

 

30 thoughts on “Poem Up at Vox Populi

  2. I hate that you had to endure it, Robert, but I am so happy it was a mild case and that you are alive and well enough to remind people just how seriously some of them need to take this virus. I cannot tell you the amount of anguish it causes me working in the medical field to see people not do what they’re constantly advised to do.

  6. I am glad you are recovered.
    I can’t believe the new lows of callousness shown by our “leaders” who are surely sending their followers over a cliff in order to prove some point beyond any understanding. (K)

  13. I’m dismayed to hear this, RO, and relieved to know that you beat the virus! I just don’t understand that prevailing nonchalance… The isolation and masking may be burdensome, but not as much as the possibility of infecting other people. I’m more worried about that than my own self being sick, but that puts me in the minority in this state and many others… I loved this poem the first time I read it, and thought of it often in the spring when tempted by the daffodils at the Jenifer Street Market. Now, I’m growing plenty of bright flowers of my own and keeping company with more birds than people. 🙂 Take good care of yourself…

  14. It’s quite devastating that some people are still up and about taking this all as one big joke or conspiracy. I’ve heard several people say that Corona is not real and that they will rely on God not masks to protect them. What a shame.

    Glad you are well.

