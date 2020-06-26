Poem Up at Vox Populi

My poem “Postcard from Pandemic” was published in March at Vox Populi. A week after the poem was published, I was laid low by the corona virus. Mine was a mild case, but it rendered me worthless for most of a month. I’m appalled by the nonchalance a large portion of the population displays towards the pandemic, particularly in recent days. Please wear masks, practice social distancing. Show that you care for others. Masks should not be political statements.
I am grateful, as always, to editor Michael Simms for his continued support.
I wish you all good health and peace in these troubling times. Stay safe!
how scary, and i’m glad you are okay –
I’m fully recovered, but it was a bit scary. One of the worst parts was totally losing my sense of taste and smell. Fortunately this lasted only a few days.
Wow
I hate that you had to endure it, Robert, but I am so happy it was a mild case and that you are alive and well enough to remind people just how seriously some of them need to take this virus. I cannot tell you the amount of anguish it causes me working in the medical field to see people not do what they’re constantly advised to do.
Thanks, Tre. I am appalled at the number of people who are ignoring safety precautions. The number has risen dramatically in the past few weeks. I don’t understand the false sense of security, not to mention the total lack of awareness how one’s actions might affect others.
I understand. Trust me, I do. And you’re welcome.
Very glad that you had the milder version and have managed to fight it off and recover x 🌿
Thank you. I consider myself lucky.
I’m glad you were able to transmute even a traumatic experience into a poem! Good luck and best wishes.
Thanks, Nazir. Good to hear from you. I hope you’re doing well.
Wow! I’m glad you’re feeling better. I’m also appalled by how many are not only nonchalant, but inconsiderate. Congratulations on your poem.
Thanks, Merrill. These are interesting times. I’m glad to still be here.
I am glad you are recovered.
I can’t believe the new lows of callousness shown by our “leaders” who are surely sending their followers over a cliff in order to prove some point beyond any understanding. (K)
Thank you, Kerfe. I can’t figure out what that point is, other than our lives don’t matter to those in power, at least not while there’s a buck to be made.
I think that’s true. We are only here to be used.
So sorry to hear this. Hope you’re beginning to feel better. And, I loved the poem.
Mary Jo
Thanks, Mary Jo. I’m feeling great, and am happy to be here.
wishing you continued good health…
I don’t know what to make of the cavalier attitudes–they are startling
The increasing infection rates are frightening, but many are ignoring them, and selfishly acting as if there is no pandemic.
Congratulations, Bob.
I’m trying to imagine hoarding garbanzo beans. 😉
People were stressed and picking up multiples of whatever they could. There were some odd combinations, like canned turkey chili and chocolate bars. Lol.
So sorry you had to endure Covid, and so glad to hear you have recovered!
Thank you, Ursula. I’m fully recovered, but still acting cautiously. Strange times, indeed.
And thought the supermarket frenzy started here in Australia…I hope you have fully recovered Robert… hugs from distant Geelong..
Thanks, Ivor. Feeling great! The frenzy was quite the experience, one I’d not like to repeat.
I am sorry you were sick, and glad you have recovered.
Thanks very much Bryan.
I’m dismayed to hear this, RO, and relieved to know that you beat the virus! I just don’t understand that prevailing nonchalance… The isolation and masking may be burdensome, but not as much as the possibility of infecting other people. I’m more worried about that than my own self being sick, but that puts me in the minority in this state and many others… I loved this poem the first time I read it, and thought of it often in the spring when tempted by the daffodils at the Jenifer Street Market. Now, I’m growing plenty of bright flowers of my own and keeping company with more birds than people. 🙂 Take good care of yourself…
Haha, I’m also keeping company with birds and nature than people. Stay safe.
It’s quite devastating that some people are still up and about taking this all as one big joke or conspiracy. I’ve heard several people say that Corona is not real and that they will rely on God not masks to protect them. What a shame.
Glad you are well.
oh very scary , God was kind to keep it mild.I wish you a very happy moments always, Be blessed.
I am glad you are on the way to recovery. People don’t understand how dangerous Covid-19 truly is or they wouldn’t be playing Russian roulette. The said part is once you have had the virus, insurance companies place you in a risk bracket for any future insurance approval so they are compromising their future as well. Be well, Robert.
Bob, I am happy that you recovered fully. That must be a scary experience.
It would be good if you chronicle your experience. If, as you said even for a mild case you were out for a month I can well imagine how bad a case of severe infection be. People are just becoming complacent and callous.
