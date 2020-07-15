Two Poems Up at Grand Little Things

My poems “Another Goodbye” and “Flinch” are live at Grand Little Things, a new publication that “embraces versification, lyricism, and formal poetry.”
Thank you, editor Patrick Key, for taking these pieces.
Sir Robert, Formalist Extraordinaire!
Congratulations! These sonnets are fantastic!
Ha! I do love the sonnet form, as it forces me into different directions than I’d naturally take. As you well know!
That really is – and they are – grand, Bob, congrats!
Thanks, Lynne. They’re part of an incomplete crown of sonnets. Maybe I’ll finish it someday.
Well when you do, I’ll be happy to read them!👍I love your formal leanings!
It’s a deal!
Two keepers!
Really like: another slurred / and curtained morning forgotten
[Having a string of mornings/days/nights I hope evolve to slurred and curtained – not forgotten, just curtained, wrapped into “past”. Meanwhile, I “accept this shift”.]
I can see the silhouettes of some of those mornings, but they’re becoming ever distant, less sharp.
Well done, Bob. Congrats.
Thanks, Ken. It’s good to have a little success with forms.
Marvelous. It’s nice to read your work again. I’m slowly returning to the world of poetry….
Thanks, Robert. Welcome back!
