Two Poems Up at Grand Little Thingsl

My poems “Another Goodbye” and “Flinch” are live at Grand Little Things, a new publication that “embraces versification, lyricism, and formal poetry.”

Thank you, editor Patrick Key, for taking these pieces.

 

 

  3. Two keepers!
    Really like: another slurred / and curtained morning forgotten
    [Having a string of mornings/days/nights I hope evolve to slurred and curtained – not forgotten, just curtained, wrapped into “past”. Meanwhile, I “accept this shift”.]

