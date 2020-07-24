3 Poems in The Winnow Magazine

My poems “Self-Portrait as Ash,” “The Pleasure of the Right Tools,” and “The Shakuhachi Knows” are featured in the summer issue of The Winnow Magazine. I am grateful to Rachael Crosbie, Tristan Cody and friends for taking these poems.
Congratulations on the publications. They are all brilliantly penned and I love the imagery with earth and with life-death themes. Amazing writing.
Congrats!
