3 Poems in The Winnow Magazine

My poems “Self-Portrait as Ash,” “The Pleasure of the Right Tools,” and “The Shakuhachi Knows” are featured in the summer issue of The Winnow Magazine. I am grateful to Rachael Crosbie, Tristan Cody and friends for taking these poems.
Congratulations on the publications. They are all brilliantly penned and I love the imagery with earth and with life-death themes. Amazing writing.
You’re too kind. Thanks very much!
Congrats!
Thank you!
You’re welcome.
Congrats, Bob – love these, and the feast you pack into a few short lines!
Thanks, Lynne. Short matches my attention span. 🙂
They work well together. Congrats! (K)
Thanks very much, Kerfe.
Great poems there! Congratulations.
Thank you!
Self Portrait As Ash” stirs up all sorts of possibilities, connections … thank you.
And congrats – 3 great poems in an elegant delivery vehicle.
I must admit that I did not consciously know what I was writing about when I wrote that piece, and others, during that same period. Now it all seems very clear. Funny how that is. And thank you. I was very pleased with the acceptance. It’s a nice venue.
