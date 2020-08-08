Drawer of Possibilities
In the drawer of possibilities
you find stasis, the lure of the unknown.
To what should this hinged orb
be subservient? Or that wrinkled blade?
An egg, the bald potato. The sacrificial
carrot? To everything its purpose.
Like that light in the crook of the
altered frame, attracting the winged
beings. You, of course, serve nothing.
“Drawer of Possibilities” first appeared in The New Reader in March 2018.
To everything its purpose. yes..
You, of course, serve nothing… yes… what’s for dinner Robert?
you live in a systemof pssibilities till you finally achieve little or nothing. A satire on life.
Fantastic. re-posted here: https://grumpysgiftspoetry.org/2020/08/08/drawer-of-possibilities-robert-okaji-o-at-the-edges/
Thanks for sharing your words.
