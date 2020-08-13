Drawer of Possibilities
In the drawer of possibilities
you find stasis, the lure of the unknown.
To what should this hinged orb
be subservient? Or that wrinkled blade?
An egg, the bald potato. The sacrificial
carrot? To everything its purpose.
Like that light in the crook of the
altered frame, attracting the winged
beings. You, of course, serve nothing.
“Drawer of Possibilities” first appeared in The New Reader in March 2018.
To everything its purpose. yes..
You, of course, serve nothing… yes… what’s for dinner Robert?
LikeLiked by 1 person
I believe that tonight’s dinner will consist of two grilled pizzas — one will be a traditional pizza, with cheese and salami. The second will likely be topped with a roasted red pepper “pesto” with perhaps some bacon or prosciutto. If you were only here to share…
LikeLike
There’s no international flights out of Melbourne for 3 years ??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! Well, I’m in a coronavirus hotspot, so we should delay any visits. But the pizza was tasty!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tease.. I only had slices of pork on toast…!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hmm. Pork. Might be tonight’s dinner!
LikeLike
you live in a systemof pssibilities till you finally achieve little or nothing. A satire on life.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Possibilities and improbabilities…
LikeLike
all the best.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fantastic. re-posted here: https://grumpysgiftspoetry.org/2020/08/08/drawer-of-possibilities-robert-okaji-o-at-the-edges/
Thanks for sharing your words.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Anthony!
LikeLike