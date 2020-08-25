Poem Published in Slippery Elm

Letter to Harper from the Edge of Sixty

Dear Stephanie: Some distances, some lives, can’t be quantified.

Knowing that two-thousand miles separates us offers slim

hope for a quick cup of java at a local cafe, but the gape-mawed

dragons lurking below those map edges are at least discernable,

and their fires have no doubt been doused by the confused oceans

corkscrewing over the rim; I detect steam, but no smoke.

The ruler measures in inches, never minutes, and certainly not in

emotion. Saying I miss youis easy and true, but how do those

words evoke the rocks under the surface? I turn sixty in six

days, and what I wouldn’t give to crumple some of those ancient,

wasted hours and toss them into the burn pile, to watch them rise,

transformed into winged smiles and realized dreams of what never

happened to both of us. We could hold hands and observe the odd

little phoenixes fluttering into the past, where they’d patch damages,

circumvent losses and scour clean those close corners in the lost

rooms where memories go to die. I miss youis shorthand for

the atmosphereis too transparent to conceal my longing, and naps

are a poor substitute for the real thing. How do we hide what

is evident even to those who don’t know us? I admit failures and

improprieties, and, facing, open-mouthed, what I desire most, hope

to mitigate misbehaving parts and even some misunderstandings.

I am both the man I thought I was and one whose scars remind me

of someone I might have become, if only. The magic eight ball

spins out signs point to yes, no matter the question, so I’ve mastered

the art of cautious phrasing and willful optimism. Two nights ago

we lost ourselves in a dream in Nowhere, Texas, which seems

apt and is hardly a metaphor if past experience indicates anything.

Even GPS couldn’t help us, but frankly I don’t want guidance.

Being lost with you beats the hell out of any other reality, and might

offer us more time together, and I’m already teetering on the losing

side of that equation. I love being your old man, and want nothing

more than to be just that, at noon, on that rickety bench in Nowhere’s

square, guitar in hand, crooning “Wild Thing” and swigging cognac

while ignoring the perplexed onlookers awaiting their court dates.

I’m contemplating these colliding strands of time and cartography,

wishing for a past that never was to ease the burden of this

present. And there’s the future, which bends to no one’s whim and

seems fraught with scaled fire-breathers and sharp-toothed crags.

But we knew that going in, and stepped forward because there is

no other direction. More brave than stupid, ya think? You are

my true north, my everywhen, my night smile and contented belly.

Let’s keep sculpting our day, a piece at a time, chipped here, rounded

there. It’s taking shape, Babe. Love, Bob.

“Letter to Harper from the Edge of Sixty” was a finalist for Slippery Elm’s 2020 Poetry Prize, and was recently published in the 2020 issue, alongside “Answer” by Stephanie L. Harper, also a finalist. Many thanks to the Slippery Elm Literary Journal’s editorial team, and especially EIC Dave Essinger, whose professionalism and personal kindness place SELJ at the top of the ladder in the world of literary journals. If you have a chance, take a look at SLEJ‘s offerings – they’re a print journal – or consider entering their Deanna Tulley Multimedia Prize, now open for submissions.